KIKUYU LADY petitions for a direct shuttle from Thika to Kisumu! Complains that ‘Murima babes’ married to LUO men are suffering - See reactions!







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - For years, Kikuyus and Luos were seen as strange bedfellows due to political rivalries, making intermarriage a rare and often frowned-upon occurrence.

However, it seems the days when Kikuyu parents warned their children against bringing home a Jaruo or Luo parents discouraged them from marrying an Okuyo are long gone and today, love is winning.

A Kikuyu lady has sparked an online buzz after petitioning for a direct shuttle from Thika to Kisumu, highlighting how many murima ladies married in Luoland struggle with tedious travel connections.

Many endure exhausting connections via Nairobi or Nakuru, making travel unnecessarily hectic.

Clearly, tribalism is losing its grip and honestly? We love to see it!

See her post and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST