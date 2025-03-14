See what a woman was captured on CCTV doing at a business premise in Eastleigh - Nairobi Ni Shamba La Mawe (VIDEO)







Friday, March 14, 2025 - CCTV cameras installed at a cosmetic shop in Eastleigh captured a lady stealing a phone from one of the sellers.

She went to the shop disguised as a customer and made away with the phone.

In the footage, the suspect is seen picking up the phone which had been placed on the shelf and putting it in her purse.

She then walked away after accomplishing her mission.

The owner of the phone realized it was missing after the suspect had already left.

Watch the footage.

See what a woman was captured on CCTV doing at a business premise in Eastleigh - Nairobi Ni Shamba La Mawe pic.twitter.com/RLOKjlPHSK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 14, 2025

