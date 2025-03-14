A househelp smoked out of her hiding in the slums after stealing a safe containing dollars and other valuables from her employer in the lavish Spring Valley Estate (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 14, 2025 - Detectives from DCI Nairobi Region Headquarters augmented by their Dagoretti counterparts have arrested Rita Akinyi Yohana, a house help who went on the run after pulling off a bold theft from her employer.

The incident which was reported on March 11th, 2025 at Spring Valley Police Station, reveals a tale of betrayal from a trusted employee of 15 months, believed to have stolen a safe brimming with valuable items including family passports, foreign national IDs, 4,000 US dollars, gold coins, Diwali statues, a pen drive, a hard disk, bank locker keys, perfumes and other belongings.

Upon visiting the crime scene, detectives discovered that the safe previously secured with screws in a wardrobe had been expertly unscrewed and stolen.

Through forensic-led intelligence, Akinyi was smoked out of her hideout in Kawangware's bustling Congo Maumau area, bringing the chase to an end.

A search of her residence uncovered a trove of stolen items, including 29 one-hundred-dollar notes, assorted Indian Rupees, perfumes, and women’s purses all traced back to her employer.

Further, Akinyi confessed to discarding the ransacked safe in the murky depths of River Maumau. With help from local divers, detectives managed to retrieve the safe from the riverbed only to find it emptied of its contents.

Akinyi is currently in police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the recovered items are securely preserved as exhibits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST