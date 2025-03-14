Caught on CCTV!! How an Mpesa LADY lost money to a thug posing as a customer (VIDEO)







Friday, March 14, 2025 - An Mpesa lady was left counting losses after a thug posed as a customer and made away with some unknown amount of money.

In the footage, the suspect, a man in his early twenties, is seen approaching the Mpesa lady while disguising himself as a customer.

He pretends to make some inquiries but his eyes were focused on a bundle of cash on the shelf.

He made away with the money after the Mpesa lady lost focus while attending to him.

The lady realized the money had been stolen after the suspect had already left, prompting her to review the CCTV footage.

Caught on CCTV!! How an Mpesa LADY lost money to a thug posing as a customer pic.twitter.com/SwRckHOqn4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 14, 2025

