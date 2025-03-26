See how netizens mocked MP BEATRICE ELCAHI after her son’s death over her recent condescending remarks to RUTO’s critics







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Dagoretti North Member of Parliament, Beatrice Elachi, is mourning the heartbreaking loss of her son, Elvis Murakana, who passed away on Tuesday, March 25th.

Murakana succumbed to injuries sustained in a tragic road accident after battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit.

President William Ruto led the political class in offering condolences to Elachi and her family.

“May God grant Mheshimiwa Beatrice Elachi and the family strength to bear with the loss of their dear son, Elvis Murakana.

“Be comforted by the word of the Lord in Psalm 147:3:

“‘He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds,’” Ruto shared.

Elachi’s party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), also expressed their sorrow.

“May God grant Hon. Beatrice Elachi and her family the fortitude and strength to overcome the pain of losing her son.

“As a party, we stand with her during this difficult moment,” ODM stated.

However, while many sympathized with Elachi, some Kenyans took to social media with mixed reactions.

This comes after Elachi recently dismissed those criticizing President Ruto’s leadership, telling them to leave the country if they found it unbearable.

“We must respect the president; he is our father.

“If Kenya is bad, why not leave? What are you doing here at a bad place? Disappear,” she asserted.

See some of the posts below.

