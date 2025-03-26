PHOTO of the wreckage of the car that claimed the life of BEATRICE ELACHI’s son, ELVIS, after a grisly accident emerges - It was written off!



Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi, is grieving the devastating loss of her son, Elvis Murakana, who passed away on Tuesday, March 25.

Murakana succumbed to injuries sustained in a tragic road accident after fighting for his life in the ICU.

As condolences pour in for the ODM legislator, a heartbreaking image of the wreckage has surfaced online.

The mangled remains of the car highlight the sheer impact of the crash, a stark reminder of life’s fragility.

May he rest in peace.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments