PHOTO of the wreckage of the car that claimed the life of BEATRICE ELACHI’s son, ELVIS, after a grisly accident emerges - It was written off!

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi, is grieving the devastating loss of her son, Elvis Murakana, who passed away on Tuesday, March 25.
Murakana succumbed to injuries sustained in a tragic road
accident after fighting for his life in the ICU.
As condolences pour in for the ODM legislator, a
heartbreaking image of the wreckage has surfaced online.
The mangled remains of the car highlight the sheer impact of
the crash, a stark reminder of life’s fragility.
May he rest in peace.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
