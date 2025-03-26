CS OPARANYA’s trophy girlfriend, MARY BIKETI, pampers him with love on his birthday in a cute video - Money and power is everything (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biketi, was over the moon as he turned a year older.

Mary took to her Instagram account and shared a video goofing around with Oparanya in a photo studio and penned him a heartfelt birthday message.

She described him as a wonderful man who takes good care of his large family and wished him a long life.

“Yesterday we celebrated the most wonderful man in our lives. Thank you so much for taking good care of us, and the family at large. May God bless you and may you live long,” she wrote.





Oparanya, who turned 69 years old yesterday, went public about his affair with Mary Biketi last year after their photos went viral on social media.

Watch the video that his pretty girlfriend posted.

CS OPARANYA’s trophy girlfriend, MARY BIKETI, pampers him with love on his birthday in a cute video - Money and power is everything pic.twitter.com/I3B4oBX6K9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2025

