See the amount of money a senior court official at Mbita Law Courts solicited from a complainant, leading to his arrest by EACC officers - This is shameful (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 28, 2025 - Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested Jared Nyauncho, a Senior Court Assistant and David Tunya, a Customer Care Officer, for soliciting and receiving a bribe of Kes. 5,000 from a complainant as an inducement to facilitate retrieval of a court file.

On 24th March 2025, EACC received a letter from a complainant alleging that a Senior Court Assistant based at Mbita Law Courts was demanding a bribe in order to retrieve a succession case file from the court registry.

The complainant had, on numerous occasions, sought to trace the file at the Law Courts in vain.

The commission conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of David Tunya, a Customer Care Officer, who accepted a bribe of Kes 5, 000 on behalf of Jared Nyauncho, who was also taken into custody.

The two suspects were escorted to Mbita Police Station for processing and later released on a Kes 20, 000 cash bail pending the finalization of the investigation.

EACC said it is committed to upscaling timely detection and prevention of bribery at service delivery points to restore public confidence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST