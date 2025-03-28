Fourth year Machakos University Student handed hefty prison sentence over brutal murder of 15-year-old girl - He will rot in jail!







Friday, March 28, 2025 - A Machakos University student has been handed a 25 year prison sentence for the brutal murder of a 15-year-old girl in Naivasha five years ago.

While delivering the ruling, High Court Judge Grace Nzioka said the evidence against 22-year-old Fredrick Mwonjoria was overwhelming, describing his actions as “filled with malice.”

Mwonjoria was found guilty of killing Valerian Njeri on November 28th, 2019, in Mirera Estate, Naivasha.

The two were neighbors in the flower farm community and he was a student at Nanyuki High School at the time.

According to court records, Mwonjoria lured Njeri into his home, attacked her with a knife, and later dumped her body outside his gate.

Blood traces led investigators to his room, where they recovered the murder weapon and bloodied clothes.

The judge noted that despite being a minor at the time, his actions were “beastly” and warranted a strict custodial sentence.

The Judge highlighted the brutality of the crime, stating that Mwonjoria stabbed the Form Two student 12 times, mainly on the neck and forehead, indicating clear intent to kill.

She also found it disturbing that he hid the body under his bed and later dined with his family as if nothing had happened.

Following the verdict, the victim’s father, John Ndunu, expressed relief, saying the five-year wait had taken a heavy toll on his family.Bottom of Form