Prominent businessman based in South Sudan kidnapped in Nairobi by rogue security officers at the request of a senior South Sudanese Government official







Friday, March 28, 2025 - The family of Gideon Maker, CEO of Juba-based Southern Safaris, is in distress following his disappearance in Nairobi on Sunday.

His mother, Akech Deng, alleges he was kidnapped by Kenyan security officers at the request of Vice President for Gender and Youth, Rebecca Nyandeng.

Maker’s ordeal stems from a four-year legal battle over $117,614 in unpaid flight tickets for Nyandeng’s official trips.

His family believes a top official in her office, David Dau Achuoth, orchestrated his detention.





Maker remains in an undisclosed facility run by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenya, with fears growing over his safety.

Below is a statement from his company.

