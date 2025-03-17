Sections of land hived off at Kamiti Prison, weeks after GACHAGUA claimed prison land is being sold to private entities (PHOTOs)




Monday, March 17, 2025 - A concerned Kenyan has shared photos of a section of land that belongs to Kamiti Prison, which has been hived off.

This comes weeks after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged that prison land is being sold to private entities.

“All prison lands have been sold. All prisons need to be relocated. Even churches built on these lands, including Catholic and SDA churches, will be demolished,” Gachagua had claimed earlier.

See photos.


