GACHAGUA reveals the number of CSs and PSs RAILA ODINGA demanded before signing MOU with RUTO







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made explosive claims about the alleged demands Raila Odinga presented to President William Ruto before signing their political Memorandum of Understanding.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kameme FM on Monday, March 17th, Gachagua alleged that the former Prime Minister sought several Government positions, including six Cabinet Secretary slots and multiple Principal Secretary positions, for members of his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

"For Raila to support the President, he demanded six Cabinet positions - just like we had negotiated for eight in exchange for our votes.”

“That is how Governments operate," Gachagua stated.

In what he termed as a looming political shake-up, Gachagua claimed that the restructuring of Principal Secretary positions had already begun, with his Mt. Kenya allies being targeted for removal to accommodate Raila’s supporters.

"On Friday, Raila and the President spent the whole day with Felix Kosgey planning how to reshuffle PSs.”

“We had negotiated for 15 PSs, with at least one from each county and two from Meru, Kiambu, Laikipia, and Nyeri.”

“Now, Raila is asking for 15 PSs, and I have been told he is being given ten," Gachagua revealed.

He further accused Ruto of sidelining Mt. Kenya leaders, stating, "When I was DP, I tried stopping him from such moves. That’s why he disliked me and called me tribal."

The Kenyan DAILY POST