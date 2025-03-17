Let her face the consequences - Why Kileleshwa MCA ROBERT ALAI wants MARGARET NDUTA executed after she was found in possession of cocaine in Vietnam







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, has strongly condemned Kenyans advocating for the release or pardon of Margaret Nduta, a Kenyan woman sentenced to death in Vietnam for drug trafficking.

Alai criticized the double standards of some members of the public and Government officials who are pushing for Nduta’s pardon while simultaneously calling for President William Ruto’s removal.

“Let Margaret Nduta face the consequences of her actions. Why target Ruto with your hate when you don’t want criminals jailed or hanged? Ujinga!” Alai stated.

The outspoken MCA further dismissed Nduta’s case as a non-emergency for Kenya, emphasizing personal accountability.

"If you don't want to be executed, avoid engaging in criminal activities," he asserted.

Margaret Nduta was arrested in July 2023 for trafficking 2kg of cocaine through Vietnam en route to Laos. On March 6th, 2025, the People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City found her guilty and sentenced her to death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST