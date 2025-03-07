Scandal-ridden Akorino PASTOR to ordain his side-chick turned baby mama as an evangelist in his church at Githurai 45 - PHOTOs of them getting mushy surface online







Friday, March 7, 2025 - A controversial Akorino pastor, who runs a church in Githurai 45, is embroiled in a scandal after it emerged that he is set to ordain his side-chick turned baby mama as an evangelist.

The controversial pastor identified as Chege Wa Willy is a notorious womanizer and drunkard.

The lady he is ordaining to be an evangelist in his church is called Maggie Gakenia.

Photos of them getting mushy have surfaced online, exposing the pastor’s philandering behaviors.

Chege is married, but his special appetite for women, including his church members, is well-known in Githurai.





