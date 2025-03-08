





Saturday, March 8, 2025 - An autopsy conducted on the body of Dennis Muthui, who was shot dead during protests in Nairobi’s Majengo slums, has confirmed that he succumbed to a gunshot wound, contradicting initial reports by the police that he had been stabbed.

Government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor revealed that Muthui, aged 26, sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the stomach.

The postmortem findings indicate that he was shot at close range with a small-caliber weapon, most likely a pistol.

These findings directly contradict the National Police Service’s (NPS) initial claim that Muthui had been stabbed by criminals during the protests.

Dr. Oduor further disclosed that gun pellets and plastic fragments were recovered from Muthui’s abdomen, crucial evidence that has since been collected by investigators from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) as part of their probe into the fatal shooting.





Muthui was shot on Wednesday, a day of heightened unrest in Majengo, where protests erupted following the police killing of 17-year-old Ibrahim Ramadhan.

The demonstrations quickly turned chaotic, with running battles between police officers and enraged residents.

A video of a rogue cop suspected to have shot Muthui celebrating after killing him has surfaced online.

The unidentified cop bragged that he was ready to kill more people when members of the public tried to confront him.

An autopsy reveals DENNIS MUTHUI was shot at close range during Majengo protests as a video of a rogue cop celebrating after killing him surfaces online pic.twitter.com/hn7FwAi46X — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 8, 2025

