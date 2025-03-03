SAD! This Video showing a randy man harassing a LADY who sells fruits has sparked outrage - This is wrong (VIDEO)







Monday, March 3, 2025 - A heartbreaking video capturing the daily struggles of a hardworking fruit vendor has left Kenyans outraged.

The woman, who walks around selling sliced watermelons and bananas, faces harassment from randy men who take advantage of her situation.

In the viral clip, some customers inappropriately touch her while she tries to sell them fruits.

She appears hesitant to react, likely fearing she might lose a sale.

The scene is both disturbing and eye-opening, shedding light on the silent struggles many women endure while trying to make an honest living.

Watch the video and reactions below

Anywhere we can get this lady? pic.twitter.com/vLTrQ1BCO9 — BERLIN DIGITAL (@Berlin_Digi) March 1, 2025





The Kenyan DAILY POST