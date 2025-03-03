A whistleblower exposes how MARY LINCOLN’s friend, Prophet PETER K, drugs male victims in his van and does the unthinkable to them - The van has a mattress (VIDEO)







Monday, March 3, 2025 - Notorious city prophet, Peter K, of Jesus Impact Ministry Church in Ruiru is embroiled in a shameful scandal after it emerged that he has been drugging men and taking advantage of them.

According to a whistleblower, the rogue prophet lures his victims inside his van and spikes their drinks before doing the unthinkable to them.

Several victims have reported the matter to the police, but no action has been taken against the rogue prophet.

The whistleblower was among the protesters who stormed Prophet Peter K’s church in Ruiru on Sunday and threatened to demolish it.

“We have enough evidence that Prophet Peter K has been ‘preying’ on his fellow men. We even have medical reports from victims and OB reports in different police stations in Nairobi and Nakuru,” she said.

The prophet scampered to safety when youthful protesters stormed his church, baying for his blood.

Listen to the whistleblower.

We have no country here😂 pic.twitter.com/MlLSwTfxZL — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 3, 2025

