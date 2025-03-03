‘Hatosheki!! KENNEDY RAPUDO reveals how AMBER RAY is too demanding in the bedroom - In my next life, I don’t want a Mkamba (VIDEO)

Monday, March 3, 2025 - Flamboyant businessman Kennedy Rapudo has set the internet ablaze after dropping some juicy revelations about his wife, content creator Amber Ray.
In a now-viral video, Rapudo jokingly complains that Amber
is too
demanding in the bedroom, admitting he’s struggling to keep up.
He even confessed to deliberately working late and sneaking
home when she’s already asleep - only to wake up before her just to avoid her
insatiable energy!
Adding fuel to the fire, Rapudo playfully declared that in
his next life, he wouldn't dare date a Kamba woman, reinforcing the popular
stereotype about their legendary bedroom demands.
All the while, Amber Ray was behind the camera, giggling and
accusing him of exaggeration.
Do you think Rapudo is telling the truth or just
clout-chasing?
March 3, 2025
