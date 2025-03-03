‘Hatosheki!! KENNEDY RAPUDO reveals how AMBER RAY is too demanding in the bedroom - In my next life, I don’t want a Mkamba (VIDEO)







Monday, March 3, 2025 - Flamboyant businessman Kennedy Rapudo has set the internet ablaze after dropping some juicy revelations about his wife, content creator Amber Ray.

In a now-viral video, Rapudo jokingly complains that Amber is too demanding in the bedroom, admitting he’s struggling to keep up.

He even confessed to deliberately working late and sneaking home when she’s already asleep - only to wake up before her just to avoid her insatiable energy!

Adding fuel to the fire, Rapudo playfully declared that in his next life, he wouldn't dare date a Kamba woman, reinforcing the popular stereotype about their legendary bedroom demands.

All the while, Amber Ray was behind the camera, giggling and accusing him of exaggeration.

Do you think Rapudo is telling the truth or just clout-chasing?

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.