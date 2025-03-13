SAD! 10-year-old grade four pupil left paralyzed after brutal attack by classmates over ‘noisemakers list’ in Homa Bay - See reactions!







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - A ten-year-old girl is recovering at Homa Bay County Teaching & Referral Hospital after a brutal attack by her classmates.

As a diligent class secretary, she had merely listed noisemakers for the teacher, unaware that this simple duty would lead to devastating consequences.

After facing punishment, the students retaliated with cruelty, leaving her severely injured and paralyzed in both lower limbs.

What began as an ordinary school day has turned into a nightmare, leaving her future painfully uncertain.

Doctors closely monitor her fragile condition as investigations continue.

The shocking incident has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

