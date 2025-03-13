Chapati na Omena!! Creative Kenyans troll President RUTO with hilarious chapati skit (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - President Ruto’s promise to purchase a chapati-making machine capable of producing one million pieces daily has sparked endless conversations online.

Social media is buzzing, with content creators using humor to critique the president's priorities.

One particularly hilarious skit features a hospital where every patient, regardless of their illness, is prescribed chapati instead of medicine.

While amusing, this creative satire highlights a serious issue that the president is willing to invest in mass chapati production when hospitals struggle with a lack of essential drugs.

This is a clever way of questioning the Government’s priorities by blending comedy

Watch the video below.

You gotta stan Kenyan content creators 😂😂😂. One Kaongo lie and they will have a field day 😅😅

Tumetoka SHA Sasa Tuko era ya SHAfaSHI. #RutoMustGoMwizi pic.twitter.com/VjDnHHPGfw — Njambi (@A_Njambi) March 12, 2025

