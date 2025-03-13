Chapati na Omena!! Creative Kenyans troll President RUTO with hilarious chapati skit (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 13, 2025 - President Ruto’s promise to purchase a chapati-making machine capable of producing one million pieces daily has sparked endless conversations online.
Social media is buzzing, with content creators using humor
to critique the president's priorities.
One particularly hilarious skit features a hospital where
every patient, regardless of their illness, is prescribed chapati instead of
medicine.
While amusing, this creative satire highlights a serious
issue that the president is willing to invest in mass chapati production when
hospitals struggle with a lack of essential drugs.
This is a clever way of questioning the Government’s
priorities by blending comedy
Watch the video below.
You gotta stan Kenyan content creators 😂😂😂. One Kaongo lie and they will have a field day 😅😅— Njambi (@A_Njambi) March 12, 2025
Tumetoka SHA Sasa Tuko era ya SHAfaSHI. #RutoMustGoMwizi pic.twitter.com/VjDnHHPGfw
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments