RUTO receives a cold reception in Eastleigh as his popularity continues to dwindle - Ground Imebadilika (VIDEO)







Monday, March 10, 2025 - President William Ruto is holding a series of roadside rallies in Kamukunji as he inspects development projects in the area.

The Head of State addressed his first rally in the Eastleigh area, where he got a cold reception from local traders.

In the video, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is seen trying to charge the crowd before introducing Ruto.

“Leo ni leo. Rais wetu ako hapa. Wangapi wamefurahia kuona Rais wetu hapa Eastleigh?,” Sakaja was heard saying but the crowd was non-responsive, indicating that President Ruto has lost popularity on the ground.

Ruto has embarked on a weeklong tour of Nairobi County, launching and commissioning development projects across its 17 constituencies.

He is also expected to popularize his new handshake with Raila Odinga.

Watch the video.

Nairobi Eastleigh



Mambo imeshikana kidogo 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yDXAQfNAXH — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) March 10, 2025

