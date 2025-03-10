The moment mourners walked out when RUTO was invited to give his speech at WAFULA CHEBUKATI’s burial (VIDEO)



Monday, March 10, 2025 - A video has emerged showing some mourners walking out as soon as President William Ruto started his speech at the burial of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

The mourners remained calm when other leaders addressed them, but as soon as President William Ruto was invited to the podium, they walked out in protest.

The video comes at a time when President William Ruto’s popularity is dwindling ahead of 2027 General Elections.

The Head of State has been facing resistance in public functions in different parts of the country, including areas where he got overwhelming support during the last election.

