The moment mourners walked out when RUTO was invited to give his speech at WAFULA CHEBUKATI’s burial (VIDEO)







Monday, March 10, 2025 - A video has emerged showing some mourners walking out as soon as President William Ruto started his speech at the burial of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

The mourners remained calm when other leaders addressed them, but as soon as President William Ruto was invited to the podium, they walked out in protest.

The video comes at a time when President William Ruto’s popularity is dwindling ahead of 2027 General Elections.

The Head of State has been facing resistance in public functions in different parts of the country, including areas where he got overwhelming support during the last election.

Watch the video.

Mourners walked out as soon as President Ruto started his speech during the burial of the late IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. The ground has already decided pic.twitter.com/jt7N8vsXJ0 — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) March 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST