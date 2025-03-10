MURKOMEN donates Ksh 3 million in cash while JOHO donates Ksh 5 million during a fundraising event at Weston Hotel to build a mosque (VIDEO)







Monday, March 10, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his colleague, Hassan Joho, attended a fundraiser to build a mosque, where they donated millions of shillings.

Murkomen donated Ksh 3 million in cash while Joho donated Ksh 5 million at the fundraising event held at Ruto’s Weston Hotel.

In the video, Murkomen’s aide is seen carrying wad of cash in an envelope before handing it over to an Imam.

“Waziru wetu ametoa Ksh 3 million in cash,” Joho announced as those who had attended the fundraising event erupted in joy.

The video comes at a time when Kenyans are up in arms against senior Government officials for splashing money in harambees and church events as financial turmoil takes a toll on ordinary citizens.

Kenyans have been questioning the source of the money being donated in fundraising events by senior Government officials.

Kipchumba Murkomen donated Sh. 3 million in cash. Pablo Joho donated Sh. 5 million cash. Hii mambo ya harambees imefika Mosques! pic.twitter.com/ljcDvpG3h7 — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) March 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST