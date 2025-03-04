Reactions as ODM MP, PETER KALUMA, urges Kenyans to abandon circumcision - ‘Even donkeys don’t do it”







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Homa Bay MP, George Kaluma, has stirred controversy by urging Kenyans to abandon circumcision, calling it a form of male genital mutilation.

Circumcision is deeply rooted in Kenyan culture, particularly among communities that view it as a rite of passage for young men.

In some traditions, it is mandatory, performed during adolescence, while others conduct the procedure on infants as young as nine days old.

Taking to his X account, Kaluma questioned the practice, stating,

“End circumcision now.

“It’s nothing but male genital mutilation.

“Even donkeys don’t do it.

“No animals do, except a small group of humans misled into believing they are descendants of Abraham—a man who lived in a desert without water!”

His remarks have ignited a heated debate, with some supporting his views and others defending circumcision as a cultural and health-based tradition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST