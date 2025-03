Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Key opposition figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, PLP’s Martha Karua, DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa, ODM’s Richard Onyonka, Gen Z activist, Morara Kebaso, and businessman Jimi Wanjigi, held a secret meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday. Key opposition figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, PLP’s Martha Karua, DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa, ODM’s Richard Onyonka, Gen Z activist, Morara Kebaso, and businessman Jimi Wanjigi, held a secret meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday.

With 2027 political realignments taking shape, the closed-door talks have sparked speculation about a possible new coalition.

Should President Ruto be concerned?

The Kenyan DAILY POST