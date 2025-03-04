WANTED!! An Mpesa fraudster captured on CCTV footage in Kileleshwa - A victim lost Ksh 480,000 (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A man suspected to be a notorious Mpesa fraudster was captured on CCTV at a business premise in Kileleshwa.
The suspect reportedly went to Medmarket Pharmacy located
along Olenguruone Road in the leafy suburbs of Kileleshwa while disguised as a
customer.
He stole a phone used for Mpesa transactions and later
withdrew Ksh 480,000.
In the footage obtained from the business premise, the suspect is seen picking up the phone and putting it in his pocket before walking out.
The victim has reported the matter at the Kilimani Police
Station.
Watch the footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments