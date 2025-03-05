PHOTOs of the 17-year-old who was shot dead by undercover cops in Majengo, sparking violent protests - Police houses, vehicles and chief’s office set on fire (VIDEOs)



Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Angry protesters turned violent and set police houses ablaze following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ibrahim Ramadhan, a student at Kamukunji High School.

Ramadhan was shot by the police last night while coming from the mosque for night prayers.

The demonstrators also burnt down two police vehicles in the chaos and blocked roads in the area as they chanted ‘Allah Akbar’ slogans.

The group also attacked and destroyed the chief’s office as they demanded action on those behind the said shooting.

The protests commenced at 6 am after a group walked out of a mosque spreading to the nearby areas.

The fatal shooting occurred last night at the Majengo Social Hall area and involved undercover police officers and a group of youths.

Police had stopped a group of youths for a random search on suspicion of trafficking drugs.

They were targeting a well-known suspect who was among the group.

As the drama ensued, the suspect resisted and raised an alarm, shouting for help from a group that was coming from a mosque.

The group attacked and chased the police officers, forcing one of them to shoot for protection.

Ramadhan was shot dead during the dramatic chase.

One of the police officers involved in the altercation also sustained serious injuries in the hip, hand and back.




