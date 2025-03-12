RAILA’s goon, SWALEH SONKO, threatens FRANCIS GAITHO and brags he was among the thugs who robbed innocent Kenyans during RUTO’s rally (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Infamous city goon, Swaleh Sonko, who leads Jeshi La Baba, a ragtag associated with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has threatened renowned social media personality Francis Gaitho.

Swaleh sent threats to Gaitho through a video after he exposed him for leading the goons who attacked and robbed members of the public during President William Ruto’s rally in Mathare.

“Kama uliibiwa hiyo mali haikuwa yako, hukupata halali,” Swaleh was heard saying in the video, confirming that he was among the goons who unleashed terror on innocent Kenyans.

Swaleh is a goon for hire, mostly based in Kibera.

He was among those who mobilized jobless youths, consisting of notorious gangsters based in the slums, to attend Ruto’s rally in Mathare.

Anyone who gets this goon Swaleh Sonko for me, I have a reward.



Mathare people you really failed me yesterday. Nimetafuta hii goon sana.



If you see him anywhere send me pictures I mobilize my army to get him. #OccupyJesusWinner2 #OccupyStatehouse #RutoMustGo #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/E027dSwM0L — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) March 12, 2025