Controversial city preacher EZEKIEL ODIERO receives high grade cows as offering from two of his brainwashed followers (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Popular city preacher Ezekiel Odero, the founder of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church, received some high grade cows from two members of his church based in Kilifi.

In the video, the cows are seen being taken to the altar during the church service as worship music plays in the background.

“Acha kimbelembele. Si sadaka zinaendanga kwa madhabahu,” Ezekiel is heard telling one of the ushers as the cows are being taken to the altar, where the controversial preacher prayed for them.

The elated pastor said he has never received such an offering since he started preaching.

He also prayed for the two church members who blessed him with the cows as offerings.

Watch the video.

Controversial city preacher EZEKIEL ODIERO receives high grade cows as offering from two of his brainwashed followers pic.twitter.com/ndmNvNkJ7G — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 12, 2025

