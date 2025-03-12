PHOTOs of RUTO and his daughter, CHARLENE, flaunting their vast wheat farms in Narok trend after ‘Chapati-making machine’ promise - LOOK!

Wednesday, March
12, 2025 - President William Ruto’s promise to buy Nairobi
Governor Johnson Sakaja a chapati-making machine capable of producing a million
pieces daily has sparked lively debate among Kenyans.
The pledge, meant to support the ‘Dishi Na County’ school
feeding program, has left many wondering if there’s more to it than meets the
eye.
On Tuesday, Ruto accompanied Sakaja to
St Teresa Girls Secondary School in Mathare, where students cheekily asked for
chapati to be added to their meals.
Seizing the moment, Sakaja turned to
the President.
“Over 300,000 children are benefiting
from the program; that means we need a machine to produce a million chapatis
daily. I have asked the President for it,” he said.
To the delight of the students, Ruto
agreed.
“I have agreed to buy a chapati-making
machine. Governor, your work is now finding where to buy it,” he declared.
But beyond the headlines, netizens are
speculating that this move could have a business angle.
Ruto, one of Kenya’s largest wheat
farmers, might just be securing a steady market for his produce.
Social media is now flooded with photos
of him and his daughter Charlene at their expansive wheat farms in Narok.
Are Kenyans overthinking, or is this a strategic masterstroke?
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments