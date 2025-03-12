PHOTOs of RUTO and his daughter, CHARLENE, flaunting their vast wheat farms in Narok trend after ‘Chapati-making machine’ promise - LOOK!







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - President William Ruto’s promise to buy Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja a chapati-making machine capable of producing a million pieces daily has sparked lively debate among Kenyans.

The pledge, meant to support the ‘Dishi Na County’ school feeding program, has left many wondering if there’s more to it than meets the eye.

On Tuesday, Ruto accompanied Sakaja to St Teresa Girls Secondary School in Mathare, where students cheekily asked for chapati to be added to their meals.

Seizing the moment, Sakaja turned to the President.

“Over 300,000 children are benefiting from the program; that means we need a machine to produce a million chapatis daily. I have asked the President for it,” he said.

To the delight of the students, Ruto agreed.

“I have agreed to buy a chapati-making machine. Governor, your work is now finding where to buy it,” he declared.

But beyond the headlines, netizens are speculating that this move could have a business angle.

Ruto, one of Kenya’s largest wheat farmers, might just be securing a steady market for his produce.

Social media is now flooded with photos of him and his daughter Charlene at their expansive wheat farms in Narok.

Are Kenyans overthinking, or is this a strategic masterstroke?

The Kenyan DAILY POST