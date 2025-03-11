Prophet OWUOR’s brainwashed followers, including kids, celebrate and dance in the rain and credit him for bringing the rains through Prophecy (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Followers of controversial city Prophet David Owuor, the founder of Holiness and Repentance Church, flocked to the streets to celebrate the rains.

The brainwashed church members, who included kids, marched along a busy road while being guarded by the police and danced in the rain.

They credited Prophet Owuor for bringing the rains through prayers and prophecy.

He had reportedly prophesied that the rains will start on Monday.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with Kenyans comparing Owuor’s church to a cult.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST