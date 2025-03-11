MUTUA’s ex-wife, LILIAN NG’ANG’A, hints at a break up with JULIANI - Says she knows when it is time to walk away







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Former Machakos County First Lady, Lillian Ng’ang’a, has finally broken her silence after word got out that she had parted ways with renowned rapper Julius Owino, alias Juliani.

Speaking in a candid interview with Dr. Ofweneke, Lilian hinted at the break-up, noting that she knows when it is time to walk away.

The mother of one said she does not believe in holding on to something that has run its course, instead choosing to appreciate the memories and lessons before moving on.

“I never struggle to just hold on to something when its time is over. I appreciate what we’ve had, memories of lessons, and then we just move on,” she shared.

She also spoke about what attracts her to a partner and admitted that her weakness is being drawn to intelligence, even though it has not always worked out in her favour.

She values a man who can challenge her intellectually and teach her something new, rather than focusing on appearance or status.

“My weakness, I have come to realise, I’m attracted to intelligence, which doesn’t always pay off. I like a man who is stimulating my mind, like teaching me something I don’t know. It’s not about sijui unakaa aje and doing this sort of thing,” she said.

Speculation about their split began circulating online late last year after they unfollowed each other on social media.

The celebrity couple has also not been sharing couple goals on social media, raising eyebrows.

Juliani was also spotted in a recent tiktok video without his wedding ring, leading to endless speculations.

