Eldoret residents are battling unexplained illness as they raise concerns over the safety of water supplied by the County Government (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 28, 2025 - Fresh concerns have emerged over the safety of water supplied by the Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (Eldowas) after residents shared images of the discoloured liquid coming from their taps.

For weeks, a growing number of residents in Uasin Gishu County have been battling unexplained illnesses, with many complaining of severe stomach pain, vomiting, nausea, headaches, and general body weakness.

The situation has left families distressed, as children miss school and adults struggle with daily activities.

While no official cause has been established, many affected residents rely on Eldowas water, raising questions about its safety.

Concerns first surfaced in February when the company issued a public statement assuring the public that its water met the required safety standards.

However, a month later, residents continue to report cases of sudden illness, fueling uncertainty over whether the problem has been fully addressed.

Now, residents have renewed their complaints, sharing photos of what they claim is contaminated water from their taps.

"Hii ndio maji ya Eldowas. We are suffering in Eldoret," one resident lamented in a text message.

Parents now find themselves watching helplessly as children fall sick overnight, forcing them to stay home.

Others say they have had to seek medical attention multiple times with little relief, heightening frustrations over the lack of clear answers.

Calls for authorities to intervene have grown louder, with residents demanding further investigations into the source of the illnesses.

Some are now calling on the Uasin Gishu county administration and Governor Jonathan Bii to take immediate action, arguing that the matter requires urgent attention before it escalates further.

See photos of the contaminated water.

The Kenyan DAILY POST