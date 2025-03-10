Comedienne ANNE KANSIIME reveals why she doesn’t regret paying her own dowry amid breakup rumours with musician SKYLANTA







Monday, March 10, 2025 - Renowned Ugandan comedienne, Anne Kansiime, has left fans stunned after admitting that she once paid her own dowry.

In a candid interview with Uganda’s NRG Radio, the mother of one revealed that she took the unconventional step to ease the pressure from her late father, who frequently asked when she would settle down.

At the time, Kansiime was financially stable and saw no issue in handling it herself.

“I was tired of my father constantly reminding me. I was making good money and had even started a business.”

“So I thought, ‘Why not just give Daddy the money and end this conversation?’” she shared.

Despite the unusual move, she insists she has no regrets.

“Everything I’ve been through has shaped me.”

“Regretting the past doesn’t change anything,” she added.

Recently, Kansiime has been at the center of breakup rumors with her husband, musician Skylanta, after she shared a cryptic post about sacrifices not being appreciated.

“One day, somebody you sacrificed so much for will turn around and say they never asked for it, and it will hurt because they will be right" she wrote on social media.

However, Skylanta has since dismissed the rumors, urging fans not to jump to conclusions.

“When we started this, none of you were there. Anne is happy, and I’m happy,” he clarified.

The Kenyan DAILY POST