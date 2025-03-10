Polygamous Kenyan man enjoying a fun moment with his two wives wows netizens – This is how they decide who spends the night with him (VIDEO)

Monday, March 10, 2025 - A heartwarming video of a polygamous man enjoying a fun moment with his two wives has left netizens in stitches.
In the viral clip, the trio plays a lighthearted game where
the man stands in the middle as his wives attempt to hit him with a soft ball.
Apparently, the winner earns the right
to spend the night with him!
Many online users praised their playful
bond, calling it a refreshing and priceless display of harmony in polygamy.
Watch the video and reactions below.
Man and his two wives. Whoever hits him first will have him in the night..😅 pic.twitter.com/c09NT5zBkR— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) March 9, 2025
