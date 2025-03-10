Polygamous Kenyan man enjoying a fun moment with his two wives wows netizens – This is how they decide who spends the night with him (VIDEO)



Monday, March 10, 2025 - A heartwarming video of a polygamous man enjoying a fun moment with his two wives has left netizens in stitches.

In the viral clip, the trio plays a lighthearted game where the man stands in the middle as his wives attempt to hit him with a soft ball.

Apparently, the winner earns the right to spend the night with him!

Many online users praised their playful bond, calling it a refreshing and priceless display of harmony in polygamy.

Watch the video and reactions below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments