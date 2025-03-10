ALFRED MUTUA’s ex-wife, LILIAN NG’NG’A, lists the qualities she values in a partner amid JULIANI break up rumors







Monday, March 10, 2025 - Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a recently opened up about her love life and the qualities she values in a potential partner.

Speaking in an interview with Dr. Ofweneke, the soft-spoken mother of one showered praise on her father, revealing that she hopes to find a man with similar traits.

When asked about her ideal partner, Lillian emphasized that she struggles with men who drink excessively.

“My dad doesn’t drink at all. I don’t drink myself (I used to), and I find it difficult to be around men who drink too much.”

“Alcohol changes people, and it can make you lose respect for someone.”

“You can drink, but do so in moderation—it adds no value.”

Another important trait for her is punctuality.

“My dad always came home early, though times have changed. I struggle with a man who comes home late. Be home early.”

Additionally, she values cleanliness and organization. “My dad is super neat- we even call him ‘Baba Safi.’ You can have your own space, but your environment should be in order.”

Lillian made headlines after her dramatic split from ex-husband Alfred Mutua in February 2022, quickly marrying veteran rapper Juliani.

However, rumors suggest that their marriage may have hit a rough patch.

