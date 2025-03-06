ZARI HASSAN reacts to viral video of Husband SHAKIB getting cozy with an unknown Slay Queen! - See her cryptic post!







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Drama is brewing in Zari Hassan’s paradise after a viral video surfaced of her husband, Shakib Lutaaya, getting cozy with an unknown slay queen.

In the undated clip, Shakib is seen deep in conversation with a young, giddy-looking lady.

When the lady notices they were being recorded, she quickly signals Shakib, fueling speculation about what was really going on.

As expected fans were early waiting for Zari’s reaction and she has responded with a cryptic post.

"Men will leave you in the desert with no water." She posted

While her post screamed betrayal vibes, Zari made it clear she’s unbothered and fully focused on Ramadan, not relationship drama.

Meanwhile, Shakib has rushed to do damage control, dismissing the clip as old news and accusing bloggers of stirring trouble.

"Please disregard the video circulating on social media. It is outdated and being shared with malicious intent," he wrote on Instagram.

