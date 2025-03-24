PHOTOs of the lavish home where Governor SUSAN KIHIKA resides in the U.S - She pays over Ksh 1 million monthly using taxpayers’ money







Monday, March 24, 2025 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika resides at a palatial home in Dallas, Texas, where she reportedly pays a monthly rent of $8500 (about Ksh 1,092,845) using taxpayer’s money.

She recently hosted former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga at her lavish residence.

Omanga shared the photos on social media, saying she was pleased to reunite with the Governor.





Residents of Nakuru have since given the County Assembly a 14-day ultimatum to clarify who is running the County in the wake of Governor Susan Kihika’s prolonged absence from public duties.

The residents, who presented a formal petition to the County Assembly on Thursday, are demanding accountability, arguing that the Governor has been absent from key county affairs without any explanation beyond her maternity leave, which they say should have ended by now.

They argue that her prolonged absence has created a leadership vacuum.

Kihika was last seen in public on November 18th, 2024 when she presided over a graduation ceremony for students at Nakuru Vocational Training Centre.

Below are photos of the house she lives in Dallas.

Well done people of Nakuru. This is where your governor lives now, working remotely 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rH8Hir9DU8 — Githii (@githii) March 24, 2025