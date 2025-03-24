Inside the troubled life of KBC journalist, FREDRICK PARSAYO, who jumped to his death after battling depression







Monday, March 24, 2025 - Days after the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) confirmed the passing of its journalist Fredrick Parsayo, fresh details have surfaced suggesting that he endured professional and personal struggles before his tragic end.

Reports indicate that Parsayo, who was once regarded as a promising journalist at the national broadcaster, faced rejection and isolation upon returning to work after undergoing rehabilitation for alcoholism.

Sources familiar with the matter claim that after gaining recognition through his early television appearances, Parsayo’s life took a turn when concerns about his drinking reached his family.

In response, his relatives took swift action by enrolling him in a rehabilitation programme.

However, upon his return to KBC, colleagues allegedly distanced themselves, and his role at the station became unclear.

It is said that he spent much of his time walking through the corridors, with little to no assignments given to him.

People close to the journalist further allege that his family reached out to senior editors at KBC, seeking their support in helping him reintegrate into the newsroom.

Instead, it is claimed that some of these editors used the information to alienate him further. This isolation reportedly took a toll on Parsayo, ultimately leading to his decision to take his own life.

"Hi Nyakundi. So that story of the KBC journalist, Parsayo, is deeper than what people are seeing. After he went to rehab, he really struggled to find his place again. He came back hoping things would be different, but people at KBC just treated him like an outsider. His colleagues avoided him, and even the bosses who could have helped just made things worse. They knew about his struggles, but instead of supporting him, they pushed him further away. He barely had any work to do. Most of the time, he just walked around the newsroom with nothing assigned to him. His family even tried to talk to some senior editors to see if they could help, but that just made things worse. It was like the more people knew about his struggles, the more they distanced themselves from him. In the end, he felt like he had nowhere to turn. This situation really weighed on him. It is painful because this could have been prevented if someone had just helped him find his footing again," a source familiar with the matter revealed.

These revelations have reignited discussions about the mental health struggles journalists face, particularly when dealing with professional setbacks and personal challenges.

Parsayo’s death comes at a time when concerns about job insecurity and the immense pressures within the media industry are becoming more pronounced, raising questions about the support systems available for journalists navigating difficult circumstances.

His passing was followed closely by the sudden death of CGTN journalist Nick Mudimba, who collapsed at his home in Syokimau, Machakos County on Sunday evening.

Mudimba, a well-respected sports journalist, had reportedly been undergoing treatment for health complications, including high uric acid levels.

According to his family, he took his prescribed medication before collapsing and experiencing convulsions.

His body was later taken to the mortuary.

The loss of both journalists in quick succession has sparked a wave of grief and reflection within the media fraternity, with colleagues mourning not just their deaths but also the struggles many in the industry face behind the scenes.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.