PHOTOs of the ill-fated Mercedes Benz that claimed the life of BEATRICE ELACHI’s son, ELVIS MURAKANA - It was written off







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Leaders and politicians have taken to social media to mourn the late Elvis Murakana, son of Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi.

The news was first shared by Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai, who expressed his condolences.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to you and your family on the tragic loss of your son, Elvis Murakana,” Alai said.

“As the MCA for Kileleshwa Ward, I join the people of Dagoretti North and beyond in mourning this profound loss. Losing a child is unimaginable, and my thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time,’’ he added.

Elachi’s son died while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital after he was involved in a grisly road accident.

Photos of the ill-fated Mercedes Benz he was driving when the accident occurred have surfaced online.

The car was written off, following the deadly crash.

See photos.

