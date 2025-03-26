Governor SUSAN KIHIKA is critically unwell in the U.S and was never pregnant - Lawyer WAHOME THUKU drops a bombshell







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Governor Susan Kihika’s extended stay in the U.S has sparked widespread debate, with Nakuru residents demanding answers regarding her prolonged absence.

Despite Kihika’s assurance that she is on maternity leave and will soon resume her duties, concerned Nakuru residents recently filed a petition with the County Assembly seeking accountability.

On Tuesday, women leaders rallied behind Kihika, defending her against public criticism.

Led by Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, they urged patience, emphasizing the challenges women face in balancing work and family.

“As women leaders of Kenya, we stand in solidarity with Governor Susan Kihika.”

“We congratulate her on her newborn baby.”

“We are aware of petitions lodged against her absence,” Mutinda stated.

However, lawyer Wahome Thuku has cast doubt on the maternity leave explanation, alleging that Kihika was never pregnant and is instead critically ill, undergoing specialized treatment in the U.S.

“The pregnancy narrative was a well-orchestrated script by her close relatives,” Thuku claimed, adding that even some family members were surprised to hear about the supposed birth of twins.

With speculation swirling, only the Governor’s return will undoubtedly bring clarity to the ongoing debate.Top of Form

