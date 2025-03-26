Fresh twist as it emerges that Governor SUSAN KIHIKA is lying about her maternity leave - She is critically ill and receiving specialized treatment in America







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika’s conspicuous absence from the country’s affairs in recent months has been a subject of public discussion.

Kihika has been running her County from Dallas, Texas, since last year after sneaking out of the country, prompting the residents to file a petition at the County Assembly to demand accountability from her.

Although Kihika claims she is on maternity leave, it is now emerging that she is seeking specialized treatment in the U.S.

According to blogger Wahome Thuku, some of Kihika’s close family members concocted the pregnancy story and delivery of twins to fool the public.

Family members who were not part of the script were shocked to hear that she had given birth, but they were quickly silenced.

Blogger Aoko Otieno also recently dismissed Kihika’s pregnancy and revealed that she was battling blood cancer.

Kihika was last seen in public on November 18th, 2024 when she presided over a graduation ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST