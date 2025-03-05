SHOCK as body of missing woman found dumped in a borehole while half-naked in Kisumu - DETAILS







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Police in Kisumu West sub-county are investigating the shocking discovery of a 30-year-old woman's half-naked body in a borehole near Rota Beach.

The woman, a caretaker at a fish fingerling rearing site, had been reported missing on Tuesday after failing to answer calls.

Villagers launched a search, leading to the grim discovery last night.

Her body was wrapped in a bedsheet, tied up, and only partially clothed, wearing a skirt.

Visible strangulation marks were found on her neck, raising suspicions of foul play.

South West Kisumu location chief, Polycarp Omindo, confirmed the incident, stating that DCI officers had retrieved the body and commenced investigations.

Authorities are working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and identify those responsible.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with residents calling for swift justice.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST