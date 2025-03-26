MADNESS! Kenyan man cries out after a Slay Queen he hosted for ‘fun’ cooked all the food in the house, ate and left the Kitchen in a mess (VIDEO)



Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - A Kenyan man has stirred social media reactions after sharing a video exposing the shocking mess a lady he hosted left behind.

In the viral clip, he reveals how the woman cooked all the food in his house, ate, but left dirty utensils and leftovers piled in the sink.

Clearly frustrated, he struggles to understand her behavior.

“Guys, tell me why a lady visits me, finds everything clean because I’m preparing to receive a visitor, then she uses all the utensils and leaves them dirty,” he laments.

He further discloses that she boiled all his eggs, devoured all the avocados, and even finished his snacks.

The video has sparked heated reactions online, with many netizens warning him that the lady might secretly despise him.

Others, however, found humor in his predicament, advising him to be cautious about who he welcomes into his home.

