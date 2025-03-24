How a bodyguard attached to State House spokesperson HUSSEIN MOHAMED shot dead a man at a pool joint and tried to cover up the murder







Monday, March 24, 2025 - A police officer attached to State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed is said to have fatally shot a man in Kawangware, Nairobi, on Sunday night following a confrontation over a pool game.

The officer allegedly fired multiple shots at 35-year-old Amos Lagat, hitting him in the stomach and chest at close range.

Witnesses say the argument started after Lagat won a bet in a local pub in the Amboseli area.

According to locals, the officer appeared agitated after losing and an altercation ensued, leading to the shooting.

It is claimed that Lagat did not pose any threat when the officer opened fire.

However, the officer later reported to Muthangari Police Station, stating that he had been ambushed by three unknown men who attempted to snatch his Ceska pistol.

He claimed he struggled with one of them before managing to retrieve his weapon and fired in the air as he fled.

Police officers who visited the scene found that the officer had, in fact, shot Lagat several times, contradicting his account.

Lagat was rushed to Mary Immaculate Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was later moved to Chiromo Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The officer, who later sought treatment for an alleged hand fracture and shoulder injury, surrendered his firearm with three rounds of ammunition remaining in the magazine.

Detectives have since launched investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The shooting has triggered outrage among residents, with some accusing the officer of using his position to harass locals.

Concerns have also emerged over possible interference in the case, as sources claim some officials are attempting to downplay the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST