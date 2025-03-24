EXPOSED! How WAVINYA NDETI is looting using the Machakos Youth Service initiative - Her son is driving a Ksh 40 million Lexus!







Monday, March 24, 2025 - Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti is facing fresh allegations of misappropriating county funds, with critics claiming she is looting public resources at an alarming rate.

Wavinya is allegedly using the Machakos Youth Service (MYS), a program designed to equip 1,000 youths with life skills, as a conduit for embezzlement.

Launched earlier this year at the Agricultural Training Centre, the initiative aims to train young people in discipline, teamwork, and hard.

However, concerns have emerged over the program’s finances, with claims that the Governor spent Ksh 170 million last year without the County Assembly’s approval.

Adding to the controversy, her son was recently spotted driving a Ksh 40 million Lexus, sparking speculation that he is using the looted funds to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Last year, Wavinya’s son, Charles Oduwale, was allegedly detained in the UK for attempting to deposit a large sum of money - a claim the Governor strongly denied.

The accusations have intensified scrutiny of Wavinya’s administration, with critics demanding accountability over County finances.

As pressure mounts, Machakos residents and leaders are calling for transparency in the use of public funds, particularly in youth empowerment programs meant to benefit the County’s future generations.

Watch the video below.

" Wavinya's son is driving a 40 million Lexus car"- This is why Kalonzo Musyoka is also not an option , he has never called out this mamaa for Looting Machakos County! pic.twitter.com/TpAbZVugNd — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 22, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST