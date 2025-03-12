RUTO’s political advisor, KARISA NZAI, on the spot for defrauding Somali businessman Ksh 5 million







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - A businessman has petitioned police and the anti-corruption agency to investigate advisor, Political Affairs in the Executive Office of the President, State House, Karisa Nzai Munyika, over claims of fraud.

The businessman Abdinoor Abdi said he gave Munyika Sh4.7 million for lease of land which turned out to be fraud.

He said he had made a formal complaint with police regarding fraudulent activities in relation to a lease agreement.

Through his lawyer Karen Rono said Munyika received the money in February 2024.

“Our client informs us that on or about February 2024, under the pretense of leasing out a property located in South B, the said Hon. Karisa Nzai Munyika fraudulently received various sums of money from him through different payment platforms.”

“The transactions, which are duly documented, were made based on good faith and trust. Our client placed reliance on his purported good standing in society and the fact that he was a public servant,” a letter to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission said.

A similar letter dated March 11th was sent to the Director of Criminal Investigations.

He attached details of the transaction to back his claims.

“The total amount remitted to Hon. Karisa Nzai Munyika stands at Kenya Shillings Five Million Seven Hundred Thousand (Ksh 5,700,000). Despite numerous demands from our client over the past year, the said individual has failed, neglected, and/or refused to refund the said amount or fulfill his obligations.”

He argued the conduct constitutes a fraudulent misrepresentation and an abuse of trust, which falls within the purview of offenses under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

He added a formal complaint has been lodged under OB No. 60/17/2/2025, and the matter is currently under investigation.

“Given the gravity of the allegations and the potential abuse of public trust, we request that your office expeditiously undertake thorough investigations into this matter and take the necessary legal action as may be warranted.”

“We urge your office to take swift action to ensure justice is served and prevent further exploitation by individuals leveraging public office for personal gain. We are prepared to provide all necessary documentation and cooperate with investigators tofacilitate a seamless inquiry,” the letter said.

Abdi requested EACC to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action against Munyika to recover his funds and ensure justice is served.