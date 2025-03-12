OSCAR SUDI’s ‘boys’ are reportedly collecting parking fees in Nairobi CBD using a private vehicle branded with his images (PHOTO)







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - An X user claims that Kapseret Member of Parliament and President William Ruto’s confidant, Oscar Sudi, has deployed some unidentified individuals to collect parking fees in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), denying the County Government under the leadership of Governor Johnson Sakaja revenue.

They move around in a private vehicle branded with Sudi’s images and labelled, “Sudi Support Team,’’.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST