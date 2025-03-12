Check out some of the hilarious memes about RUTO’s “Million-Chapati” making-machine - Kenyans are ungovernable







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - President William Ruto’s promise to buy a chapati-making machine capable of producing one million pieces daily for Nairobi students under the Dishi na County program, an initiative of Governor Johnson Sakaja, has set the internet ablaze.

Kenyans have flooded social media with memes and jokes, questioning the feasibility of such mass production.

Below are some of the trending memes.

