How the ruthless goons who attended RUTO’s rallies in Nairobi robbed motorists along Thika Road - This is anarchy (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Chaos erupted along Thika Road on Tuesday as ruthless goons who had infiltrated President Ruto’s rally, attacked motorists and robbed them of valuables.

A shocking video circulating online shows the thugs brazenly ransacking vehicles, walking away with stolen items as bystanders watched in disbelief.

What’s even more disturbing is how fearlessly they operated - taking their time to harass motorists with no police presence in sight.

This has fueled speculation that authorities may have turned a blind eye to the ordeal.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many questioning the state’s role in ensuring public safety during political events.

Watch the video below.

How Thieves stole for motorists along thika Road today! pic.twitter.com/1EBGmDm7lg — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 11, 2025

